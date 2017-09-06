Get Your KLM Boarding Pass On WhatsApp

06 Sep 2017 | 02.01 pm

WhatsApp and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines have started testing a new service on WhatsApp that provides customers with booking confirmation, check-in notification, boarding pass and flight status updates.

KLM is one of the first companies and the very first airline worldwide with a verified WhatsApp business account.

WhatsApp says it wants to create value for both customers and the businesses they connect with in their daily lives. The rollout has started in a limited number of countries, and the service will become more widely available in the coming months.

“With an account verified by WhatsApp, we offer our customers worldwide a reliable way to receive their flight information and ask questions 24/7. This truly is a major next step in our social media strategy,” said KLM CEO Pieter Elbers

KLM has over 25 million fans and followers on various social media platforms. Through these channels, KLM receives 15,000 questions or remarks every week. These are answered by more than 250 service agents, who form what KLM says is the world’s largest, dedicated social media team.

On WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Twitter, LinkedIn, WeChat and KakaoTalk (Korean), KLM caters for customers in nine languages: Dutch, English, German, Spanish, KLM was the world’s first airline to offer customers the option of receiving flight documents and status updates via Messenger, Twitter and WeChat.

Meanwhile, flightguide.klm.com will provide detailed information about meal options on intercontinental Economy Class flights. This means passengers will know ahead of their flight what choices they have on board and when the meals will be served.

The catering page on flightguide.klm.com gives passengers extensive information about the food and drinks served on board. KLM says flightguide.klm.com will offer information about the meal offer in Business Class and on European flights in the near future.