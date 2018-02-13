German Boss Pays Staff €11k Valentine’s Bonus

13 Feb 2018 | 03.10 pm

Ernst Prost, managing director of Germany lubricants manufacturer Liqui Molly, is paying each of the company’s employees a gross bonus of €11,000 – to celebrate his birthday and Valentine’s Day.

In a statement, Prost (pictured) declared: “Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, the day of love and charity. And by the way, it’s also my birthday – the 61st. And because this is how we like it, the Liqui Moly financial statements have also always been completed on this day and certified by our auditors. After all, we want to know what’s been achieved in the past year.

“So please allow me to report the following: Our turnover in 2017 was €532m, an increase of 9%, and our pre-tax profit is €52m, also an increase of 9% compared to the previous year. That’s what we need! Just to maintain our equity capital ratio of 80%.

“And because not only I, but the entire team, my 835 colleagues worked hard, economised well and so produced an excellent team result, the time has now come to distribute the – expressed idiomatically – ‘rich spoils’.

“As they already did last year, each one of my co-entrepreneurs receives a so-called victory bonus, a special payment of €11,000 gross. Including the employers’ share, we are distributing a sum of over €10 million. That brings me the greatest joy – and of course also the 50 jobs that we created last year.”

Prost, who banked millions when he sold Liqui Molly to Wurth, has been running a private foundation for the past seven years together with his son Benjamin Orschulik and “my dearest”, Kerstin Thiele.

Prost added: “I have decided to privately donate €3m to the Ernst Prost Foundation and €1m to the Ernst Prost Foundation for Africa. I already made the corresponding transfers today. The €11,000 victory bonus for my colleagues will be transferred with their next payslip. I wish you a wonderful Valentine’s Day.”

Liqui Molly was founded in 1957. The first product was an oil additive that protects cae engines from wear. The company name also refers to this additive: LIQUI, because it is a liquid additive, and MOLY because of molybdenum disulfide.

In 2006, the company bought its former supplier Meguin and now owns its own oil works. In 2018 the Ernst Prost sold his shares to the Würth Group, but remains managing director of Liqui Molly.