Georgian Splendour At Dunboyne Castle Hotel & Spa

21 Feb 2020 | 08.22 am

Sponsored Content

Dunboyne Castle Hotel & Spa is a luxury estate nestled in 21 acres of lush countryside, located 40 minutes from Dublin Airport and the city centre. With 145 guest rooms, conference and banqueting facilities for up to 350 guests, and the award-winning Seoid Spa, the hotel is the ideal location for your company’s next meeting or event.

The Georgian mansion was built in 1764 on the same site as the original castle, and although extensively refurbished since, it retains much of its old-world charm. A tree-lined drive and manicured gardens frame the building, while the interior boasts stucco plasterwork cornices and glittering chandeliers.

Private events are a speciality at Dunboyne Castle Hotel & Spa. The venue offers a choice of meeting spaces located in the Georgian house and the modern extension. With a total of 12,000 sq. ft. of meeting space and 21 acres of gardens, the hotel is perfect for conferences, meetings, product launches and banqueting events.

Dunboyne Castle’s plenary room, the Tara Suite, is bright, modern and flexible, ideal to accommodate larger conferences. It has an in-built stage, surround sound and front and back projection. It also has its own pre-function registration and breakout area.

In addition to the main plenary, Dunboyne Castle has many syndicate rooms and suites, from the more traditional, naturally lit boardrooms in the Manor House to the facilities in the more modern wing. With ample car parking, easy access just off the N3 and M50, Dunboyne Castle Hotel’s conference and meeting facilities are second to none.

Visit dunboynecastlehotel.com or call (01) 801 3500