George Jon Opening Irish Office

01 Jul 2020 | 11.07 am

US software and consultancy company George Jon is to establish its first international office in Dublin, creating 20 jobs over the next three years.

Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1997, George Jon specialises in eDiscovery solutions. These involve collecting, identifying and producing electronically stored information for use in legal proceedings or formal investigations.

George Jon’s EMEA clients includes accounting and advisory firms, multinationals, law firms and government agencies. The company’s Irish expansion is being supported by IDA Ireland.

George Nedwick (pictured), founder and CEO of George Jon, said that the need for trained eDiscovery experts in international business is universal. “We are very excited to take this monumental step and establish a second home in Ireland, a nation that shares our passion for innovation and champions the enterprising spirit,” he added.