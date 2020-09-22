Geodirectory Turns Data Into A Balance Sheet Asset

22 Sep 2020 | 09.00 am

Access to accurate information with GeoDirectory reduces costs, improves customer care and delivers increased sales

The subject of data is not exactly sexy, but the information it can produce can be very hot! The secret for businesses is to ensure the data you have is accurate, to know what to look for, and how to put it to work. When you’ve got to grips with this, the benefits – such as cutting costs, driving efficiencies and satisfying customers – are great.

For those trying to survive and prosper through the Covid-19 pandemic, getting started can be tough. Fortunately, there are some great tools available with strong, proven results from well-known brands. One company offering those tools is GeoDirectory, who help businesses convert data into a profit-making resource by maximising the value of their data.

Clean Customer Lists

Services such as GeoAddressFix, GeoAddress Smart Data and GeoAddress Checked are key to achieving this. To start with, GeoAddressFix is a DIY online service that allows businesses to clean their customer data lists in just minutes. It’s a simple three-step process and guarantees your list is error-free, ready to target your customers and deliver their needs in a timely and precise manner.

A more recent addition to GeoDirectory’s data services portfolio is GeoAddress Checked, an API (Application Programming Interface) that’s added to your website or CRM system. This grabs your attention when you consider the average cost of a failed delivery can be up to €15. That’s pretty hefty for those shipping significant quantities.

Once installed, GeoAddress Checked prompts customers or staff with address options as they start to type, which results in a correctly formatted version, making it impossible to enter an inaccurate Irish address. Anyone moving their business online would be well advised to apply this to their site immediately, and ensure all addresses added going forward are clean and correct.

An example of GeoDirectory’s potential to help businesses get through these times is Domino’s Pizza. Domino’s used the GeoAddress Locator package to match every address in Ireland with the nearest Domino’s store to assess if home delivery was geographically feasible, so that the distance between store and customer allowed the promise of delivery of a hot pizza within 30 minutes.

New Interactive Targeting

GeoDirectory is preparing to launch its eCommerce offering in the coming weeks. By using an interactive map, this latest development will enable companies to grow their business targeting customers by business type, residential area or location searches.

Dara Keogh (pictured), GeoDirectory CEO, says the company is very excited to launch GeoAddresss Online. “Since GDPR came into being, our customers want to be as hands-on as possible with their data and have been asking for an online service,” he explains. “We’re just happy to have worked with great technical people to deliver and meet their needs.

“Having access to accurate information allows for better data-driven decisions and this applies to organisations of all sizes, not just the big guys. The knock-on effect of good information is reduced costs, improved customer care and brand satisfaction, and ultimately an increase in sales.”

To anyone seeking assistance, GeoDirectory offers free consultations. For more information, please e-mail info@geodirectory.ie, phone (01) 705 7005, or visit www.geodirectory.ie