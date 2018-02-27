27 Feb 2018 | 10.47 am
GDPR Focus At Dublin Data Sec 2018
Data security conference in RDS on April 9
Dublin Data Sec 2018, a conference on data security taking place on Monday April 9, will be told that less than half of Irish businesses are prepared for the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which takes effect on May 25.
A survey by the organisers has found that only one in two companies believe they are prepared for the new regulations, even though more than 80% of businesses see preparedness as a priority at board level.
Data Sec’s survey also found that three out of four firms perceive cyber attacks to be a major threat to their business operations.
Data Sec 2018 is organised by Independent News and Media and supported by Microsoft, managed IT services provider Arkphire, law firm Eversheds Sutherland and enterprise security solutions provider RedFlare. The event will address data protection and risk, highlight best work practices, and focus on topics including retention, auditing, analysis and management.
The line-up of speakers at the RDS Concert Hall conference also includes:
- Mark Little, chief executive of Neva Labs
- Marie McGinley, head of intellectual property, technology and data protection at Eversheds Sutherland
- Daragh O’Brien, founder, Castlebridge, specialising in information trust
- Jason Dowling, partner WDA and co-founder, RedFlare
- Brian Honan, chief executive at BH Consulting, information security industry expert
- Helen Quinn, executive with the Small Firms Association
- Deirdre Garvey, chief executive The Wheel, Ireland’s national association of charities, community and voluntary organisations
- Emerald de Leeuw, chief executive Eurocomply GDPR Software
- Ardi Kolah, executive fellow and director of the GDPR Transition Programme at Henley Business School
- Sharon O’Reilly, GRC/GDPR consultant with IT Governance Europe
- Aoife Sexton, co-founder and director, Frontier Privacy
- Howard Roberts, chief technology officer, Arkphire
- Professor Theo Flynn, professor of digital business at DCU Business School
- Shirley Finnerty, business group lead for Windows and devices at Microsoft Ireland
- Sean Whelan, head of data protection at Paddy Power Betfair
- Mary Colhoun, director of data protection, Eir