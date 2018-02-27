GDPR Focus At Dublin Data Sec 2018

27 Feb 2018 | 10.47 am

Dublin Data Sec 2018, a conference on data security taking place on Monday April 9, will be told that less than half of Irish businesses are prepared for the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which takes effect on May 25.

A survey by the organisers has found that only one in two companies believe they are prepared for the new regulations, even though more than 80% of businesses see preparedness as a priority at board level.

Data Sec’s survey also found that three out of four firms perceive cyber attacks to be a major threat to their business operations.

Data Sec 2018 is organised by Independent News and Media and supported by Microsoft, managed IT services provider Arkphire, law firm Eversheds Sutherland and enterprise security solutions provider RedFlare. The event will address data protection and risk, highlight best work practices, and focus on topics including retention, auditing, analysis and management.

The line-up of speakers at the RDS Concert Hall conference also includes: