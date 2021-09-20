Gate One Looks For 50 ‘Entrepreneurial’ Hires

20 Sep 2021 | 08.14 am

Management consultancy Gate One plans to hire 50 people at its new Dublin office over the next five years, as the British firm moves into the Irish market.

There’s IDA Ireland grant funding for the move, as the company expands globally having also opened offices in France and the US. The Dublin office, which will open shortly, will be located at the Havas Village on Cuffe Street.

According to the company, part of the Havas Group, Gate One is a “digital and business transformation consultancy, focused on designing and delivering meaningful change for some of the world’s most interesting, innovative, and influential organisations”.

The 50 hires will be offered what Gate One calls a “truly differentiated bonus structure and benefits package” as well as a competitive salary.

The firm operates an ‘Incubator’ model which it says allows its consultants to become founder-investors in a growing portfolio of startups, and believes that “the experience of creation, experimentation and ownership supports entrepreneurial ambitions and in turn strengthens the service to clients”.

Country lead Anthony Gaffney (pictured) stated: “The recent change in operating environments for consultancy companies allows Gate One to grow domestically, as well as service global clients from Ireland. It also provides a unique opportunity for highly skilled talent in Ireland to work with Irish and international clients, all from Gate One’s Dublin base.

“We are now actively recruiting entrepreneurial consultants who may be returning home to Ireland from abroad or looking for a change from the norm in Ireland. Our commitment is a stretching and rewarding career experience in an environment where our consultants can do their best work.”

Gate One’s target industries for Ireland include the well-established cluster of indigenous and global life sciences companies, retail, consumer goods, financial services, and the public sector.