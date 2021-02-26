Gas Networks Ireland Tops CSR Goals

26 Feb 2021 | 10.09 am

Gas Network Ireland has been shortlisted for the 2021 CCA Excellence Awards after the semi-state organisation exceeded its corporate social responsibility goals in 2020.

The company is on the shortlist for the ‘Outstanding Community Support Award’ for exceptional customer service and support to communities in the annual competition organised by the Glasgow-based customer contact strategy consultancy.

Gas Networks Ireland and its staff contributed over €250,000 to more than 30 charities in 2020, up 15% on 2019, as the operator worked closely with groups supporting the most vulnerable in communities during the pandemic.

They focused on education, poverty, homelessness and mental health organisations and charities, with employees accumulating a total of over 580 volunteering hours despite the challenges of social distancing.

A significant partnership was its programme with Age Action (pictured) which involved, in addition to funding support, the utility’s staff joining in an online tech-tutoring programme for older people, teaching simple technology skills such as making video calls to family members, an important part of staying connected throughout the pandemic.

Corporate social responsibility manager Christina van der Kamp said: “Volunteering is a key part of our social engagement. Our staff contribute to a range of causes in their communities. Many reported that staying engaged in volunteering, even online, helped them to cope with the pressures of lockdown. As a company, it is great to be recognised for the passion our staff have displayed throughout these challenging times.”

Another area was education, particularly in STEM subjects. Gas Networks Ireland has partnered with Junior Achievement Ireland to run the STEM education programme, ‘Energize’, for the last decade. Energize was delivered to 5,000 sixth class students in 19 counties last year and was also accessible online.

Other organisations and charities to benefit from Gas Networks Ireland’s support last year included the BT Young Scientist, Co-operation Ireland, Engineers Week, Time to Read (Cork and Dublin), Skills at Work, Beneavin College Finglas and Nagle College Cork.