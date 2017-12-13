13 Dec 2017 | 10.29 am

Ricoh Ireland has appointed Gary Hopwood (pictured) as its new managing director, following a successful four-year stint as general manager.

Hopwood has more than 35 years’ experience in senior business roles and first joined Ricoh Ireland in 1996 as national service manager.

After seven years in this role, he moved to Ricoh UK to lead the field service division from 2003 to 2008, before becoming regional operations manager for Ricoh UK’s outsourcing division. Hopwood returned to Ricoh Ireland in 2013 to become general manager.

Phil Keoghan, CEO of Ricoh UK and Ireland, said that Hopwood had excelled in delivering business success, innovation and a people-centric culture. “I have no doubt that his experience and leadership skills will ensure that our Irish business continues to grow and prosper,” he added.