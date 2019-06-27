Galway Startups Commence PorterShed Accelerator

27 Jun 2019 | 05.03 pm

Startup accelerator NDRC at PorterShed, an Enterprise Ireland initiative, has begun its third round of activity with seven new companies selected for support.

This third accelerator involves an increased investment of €75,000 per company, with travel, finance and renewable energy among the sectors represented. The seven new companies will operate from Galway, where the programme will run for three months.

As well as more cash, the seven will also get strategic business development advice and intensive mentoring by experts in digital enterprises.

NDRC chief executive Ben Hurley said: “This third iteration of NDRC at PorterShed continues NDRC’s work in the regions of Ireland, with acceleration activities in Dublin, the West and the South East part of our continued efforts to build a sustainable pipeline of digital startups in Ireland.

“NDRC has spent more than a decade investing in digital companies, with this latest cohort bringing our portfolio to nearly 300 businesses. This group of businesses vary greatly in the areas in which they intend operating. However, they share a common trait in that they each provide digital solutions, and they each are looking to scale globally.”

The companies in the new intake are:

EasyCount provides software to assist in counting and reporting non-barcoded items of stock including food, cleaning materials, hardware and construction materials.

Fincovi, through its cloud platform, Amplifi, says it can cut costs in the back- and middle-office functions of renewable energy funds by at least 25%.

MyPicDrop helps e-commerce retailers reduce the time and cost associated with publishing product content through its Conveyor workflow software.

TripAdmit provides live access to attractions and guided tours globally, with a focus on voice interaction and artificial intelligence.

Trustfy builds trust between freelancers and their clients through a secure payment system that protects both sides of the transaction.

Frankli is a tool that delivers employee engagement and performance management solutions for global SMEs with local and distributed teams, and is designed to enable employees to be more engaged and more productive.

Winds of Change is an employee health and wellness platform that combines push notifications and reporting, using a suite of modules including general health metrics, wellness, diet, exercise and more.

Enterprise Ireland regional director Barry Egan added: “We see this as a launchpad for innovative, indigenous startups with global ambition, helping them as they take their first steps to becoming investor-ready and creating the foundations for a successful business with the aim of scaling up and expanding into international markets.

“Business accelerator programmes such as the NDRC at PorterShed in Galway are an important driver of the innovative startup ecosystem for regional cities under Ireland 2040 and one which Enterprise Ireland intends to continue to invest in over the coming years.”