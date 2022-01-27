Galway company ventures into CBD products

27 Jan 2022 | 11.56 am

Galway-based natural body care products company Nuasan has launched its first product to be made with cannabis-derived CBD with the announcement of its CBD muscle gel.

The company, founded by Dara Scott (pictured), whose Hive Alive brand of beehive treatments sells in 46 countries, launched in early 2020 with its eponymous natural foot spray and has expanded it offering to feature body wipes, body washes and gift bundles.

Nuasan’s Active CBD Muscle Gel is made to relieve aches and muscle pains, and it is made from maximum strength CBD, hemp oil and plant extracts. The company has also launched body moisturiser product.

“We’re delighted to add these new products and gifting options to the range,” Scott said. “It’s fantastic to hear such positive feedback from customers so far.

“The CBD Muscle Gel is a personal favourite, I love knowing that if I rub it on a sore or pulled muscle in less than 15 mins the pain will be gone.”

The brand aims to become carbon neutral by 2023 with a number of steps having already been taken to achieve that goal, with 10% of its profits going to climate action groups and sustainable charities.

Nuasan’s offices are powered solely by wind; all Nuasan’s boxes and packaging are made from recycled paper, and 75% of its bottles are made with recycled plastic, and all its products and vegan and cruelty-free.

“Sustainability and efficacy are at the core of everything we do,” Scott added. “My years of expertise using natural active ingredients in a completely different field, that of honeybee health, lead to the knowledge and experience needed to develop a range of bodycare products that are natural, vegan, cruelty-free, eco-conscious and most importantly biologically effective.”