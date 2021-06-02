Galway Chamber Campaign Targets FDI

02 Jun 2021 | 11.42 am

Galway Chamber has launched a campaign to attract up to 40 overseas companies to the region over the next five years, with a target of generating 3,000 jobs.

The campaign will also look to promote the Galway and the west as a location for domestic enterprises and entrepreneurs. It is seeking to increase the total number of active enterprises in Galway city and county to 16,500 by 2026.

The Why Galway? campaign will seek to connect with targeted audiences in China and Asia, the US, Britain and across Europe, as well as in Ireland.

In 2018, there were 14,400 active enterprises in Galway supporting a total of 71,200 employees and self employed individuals. Since then 16 FDI companies have either been announced or expanded their operations, adding 1,230 new jobs.

Chamber chief executive Kenny Deery said: “The campaign aims to bring together all the many virtues of Galway and the west as an area to live and work. Our research shows that we have a lot to offer in terms of enhanced work/life balance, access to accommodation and education, access to business space, connectivity and from a cultural perspective.

“Geographically, we may be on the edge of Europe but the growth of the many enterprises that call Galway and the west home has shown we have never been more connected to Europe and the rest of the world. It is these advantages that are repeatedly brought up by those who are interested in Galway or the west of Ireland as a location. That is why we are confident that the targets we have set for Why Galway are more than achievable.”