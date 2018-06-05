Galway Apple Retailer Joins Compu b Group

05 Jun 2018 | 02.35 pm

Apple retailer GalMac Computers in Galway is joining the Compu b retail chain, Ireland’s main Apple retailer with shops in Grafton St, Swords, Dundrum Town Centre, Limerick and Cork.

Established 28 years ago by Tom Callanan and Patricia Hanly, GalMac is an authorised Apple reseller and service centre with a large consumer, education and corporate customer base in the west. The GalMac founders will now run the rebranded Compu b business in Galway.

Galmac Computers Ltd is owned equally by Hanly (58) and Callanan (56). The company had six staff in 2016 and the two directors shared remuneration of €134,000.

The company booked a net profit of €65,000 in 2016 and net worth at year-end was €819,000. End period balance sheet cash was €767,000.

Ciaran McCormack, CEO of Biconic Group, the Compu B parent, commented: “It will be business as usual in Liosbaun with the additional management, procurement and logistical support that being part of the Compu b family will bring.”

Tom Callanan stated: “We are fortunate to have a great team and dedicated staff, some who have been with us over 15 years. The next step of our journey is very exciting for all of us.”

Compu b Ltd was established in 1992 in Limerick and is now one of Ireland & the UK’s largest Apple premium resellers, employing 165 staff across 11 locations. The Biconic Group is made up of Compu b, NuConnect Ltd (Bang & Olufsen), Juku Gear Ltd and Blink 24.

Photo: Patricia Hanly with Thomas Creighton, Head of Learning, Compu b.