Gallagher’s Bakery Majors On Sourdough

17 Nov 2020 | 01.42 pm

Donegal-based Gallagher’s Bakery says it is looking to shake-up the packaged bread sector with the launch of a new range of sourdough bread products.

The company says its Bakehouse sourdough range features a unique, lighter sourdough flavour. The breads are prepared using traditional baking methods, including a sourdough starter which is allowed to ferment for 12 hours.

The new products, new packaging and a new identity will replace Gallagher’s existing range, which was introduced 52 years ago.

Sourdough is generally rich in prebiotics, which complement good gut health and enhance the body’s ability to absorb vitamins and minerals.

CEO Patrick O’Sullivan (pictured) commented: “Sourdough has been growing in popularity generally in recent years, and the lockdowns of 2020 have seen it becoming particularly ‘on-trend’. We’ve put it at the heart of our new range, which we hope will change the way people think about bread.

“There is no reason at all why a packaged, sliced pan can’t taste great and have a light and fluffy texture. Our bakers have perfected a specific mild sourdough flavour and combined it with a traditional slow baking approach. The result is simply bread made better – a lighter, softer bread that tastes great and which, even when toasted retains its softness, shape and bounce.”

The new Gallagher’s Bakehouse range consists of sliced family-sized and smaller-sized Rustic White, Wholemeal and Multigrain family pans, bloomers, baps, gourmet brioche burger buns.

Sister brand Promise Gluten Free has become the No.1 gluten free bakery brand in Ireland since its re-launch in 2019. Gallagher’s Bakery breads are stocked in almost 1,000 stores in Donegal, Connacht and across Northern Ireland.

Mayfair Equity Partners in London assumed control of the Gallagher family business in July 2017, attracted by the gluten free Promise-branded range of breads.

Operating company Aran Ard Teoranta had turnover of €29m in the 14-month period to June 2018 and booked an operating loss of €3.5m. The company said the deficit was the result of investment in personnel and sales and marketing.

Promise founders Declan Gallagher and Ciarán Lally are no longer directors of the company.

Mayfair Equity Partners recently rolled over its shares in Dylan Collins’ SuperAwesome venture into equity in acquirer Epic Games.

Pix: James Connolly