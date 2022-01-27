27 Jan 2022 | 04.12 pm

What’s the Scór, an app aimed at GAA clubs and fans, has crowdfunded €240,000 on Spark Crowdfunding.

The brainchild of All-Ireland-winning former Galway hurler Paul Flaherty, the app is used by 300 GAA clubs nationwide, who upload match results to the app weekly.

The app says it been used by 135,000 people since launching for iOS and Android in 2019.

The app features fixtures and results for football and hurling clubs — including senior, underage, college, ladies and camogie teams – with match events such as goals, points and cards appearing on a timeline, along with team sheets.

Flaherty said the app solves a common problems for GAA fans, who when not attending matches have to scour infrequently updated club websites and social media profiles for their team’s results.

What’s the Scór says the app had 2.4 million screen views last October as 630 match results were uploaded to the app, with an average dwell time of nine minutes.

Styled on its homepage as ‘The ultimate GAA app’, What’s the Scór has ambitions of rapid growth.

Flaherty, who still lines out for Abbeyknockmoy and Monivea GAA clubs, is advised by former Setanta Sports operations and marketing director Brian Quinn, Ross O’Dwyer of sports website PunditArena, and Paddy Ryan of Nutribullet.

The crowdfunding drive valued the startup at €800,000. Some 233 investors invested a total of €240,000 during the funding round.

“A scale-up opportunity of 8-10x of user levels and monetisation of those users would support significant later stage valuations as the digital sports media sector continues to be a hot space for investment and acquisitions,” the company said in its pitch to investors.

Investors were told that the revenue model largely relies on selling advertising to the app audience.

Investors can avail of a tax break under the Employment and Investment Incentive Scheme.

Picture: Paul Flaherty playing for Galway minor hurling team in 2011. (Photo: INPHO/James Crombie)