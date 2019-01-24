FutureScope Seeks Scalable Business Ideas

24 Jan 2019 | 02.46 pm

FutureScope, the innovation event designed to promote collaboration within the tech and entrepreneurial ecosystems, is seeking applications for its One2Watch competition.

The winning entrepreneur will receive €2,500 in cash, a place on the Dublin BIC Investor Ready Programme, office space at CoWork@GEC, plus legal consultancy from law firm OBH Partners.

The best entries will compete for the opportunity to present their business idea on the FutureScope stage, where over 1,000 people involved in Ireland’s tech and startup ecosystem are expected to gather at the Convention Centre Dublin on Thursday March 28.

Dublin BIC chief executive Michael Culligan said: “One2Watch is a fantastic competition that offers expert business support for ambitious startups looking to make their entrepreneurial ideas a reality. It provides the winner with a fantastic opportunity to pitch their idea to a very influential audience.”

Now in its sixth year, FutureScope explores new business opportunities arising from emerging technologies. Special emphasis is placed on purposeful networking and the creation of collaboration opportunities for startups, scale-ups, multinational companies, innovative Irish enterprise, the research community and investors.

The competition is open to entrepreneurs and startups from any sector whose idea is beyond concept stage, and is less than five years since incorporation. The deadline for entries is 26 February, and potential contestants can register here, while others who wish to attend FutureScope can book their places here.