FutureScope One2Watch Finalists Announced

09 Mar 2020

FutureScope organiser Dublin BIC has revealed the five finalists for its One2Watch 2020 competition.

The competition, which seeks to find Ireland’s most scalable business idea, forms part of the FutureScope conference, which explores the implications of emerging technologies. FutureScope takes place on April 1 in the Convention Centre Dublin.

Topics up for discussion at FutureScope include IoT, smart cities, robotics, 5G, data analytics, VR/AR, artificial intelligence and more.

The five On2Watch finalists will compete in a pitch battle during FutureScope, with the winner securing a prize worth prize worth €10,000, including a platform to support its growth.

The prize includes €2,500 in cash, a place on the Dublin BIC Investor Ready Programme, office space at Space@DublinBIC as well as expert legal consultancy from OBH Partners.

The One2Watch finalists are:

SymPhysis Medical, which has developed a patient-centric technology to treat fluid build-up in the body as a result of cancer or chronic disease.

Marker Content, an online article library supplying businesses with more than 200,000 high quality, searchable, tagged, formatted, indexed and copyright-free articles.

Overcast HQ, a video content-as-a-service platform. Overcast’s API-first cloud video platform is designed for enterprise organisations to make video creation, management, distribution and storage faster and simpler.

Hygiene Audits, which provides a unique software solution that helps nursing homes improve hygiene practices, track and trace risks, and measure infection prevention and control compliance.

AudioSourceRE, which is developing software that demixes music and sound.

The company that can best demonstrate the market need and scalability of its product to the panel of judges at FutureScope will be crowned the One2Watch 2020 winner.

This year’s judging panel will include Teri Smith, Enterprise Ireland; Mary McSweeney, Dublin City Council; Orlaith O’Brien, OBH Partners; Richard Watson, DBIC Ventures and Marc Lowry, Smith & Williamson.

Conor Carmody, Dublin BIC Investor-Ready Programme manager, said that the quality of the applications is growing year on year since One2Watch was launched in 2017. “It remains vital that FutureScope offers a platform to support startups who are developing disruptive business opportunities here in Ireland.”

Photo: One2Watch 2020 finalists (from left) Greta Dunne, Marker Content; Philippe Brodeur, Overcast HQ; Michelle Tierney, SymPhysis Medical; John O’Connell, AudioSourceRE; and Glenda Hahn, Hygiene Audits