12 Feb 2018 | 10.01 am

FutureScope, the conference aimed at promoting collaboration between entrepreneurs and multinationals, will return to a fifth annual outing in Dublin in May, organiser Dublin BIC has announced.

The conference will take place in the Convention Centre Dublin on May 31. Attendance will be limited to 1,200 delegates, who can hear from more than 120 speakers and panellists. Forty exhibitors will also participate.

The one-day event will also crown a startup with the One2Watch 2018 award, in recognition of the most scalable early-stage business idea. Separately, panels and workshops will explore emerging business opportunities such as digital transformation, smart cities and fintech.

Speakers for FutureScope 2018 will include representatives from Vodafone, Facebook, Google and Circle. Key themes will include how the internet of things (IoT) is increasingly connecting our world, what business applications will arise from VR and AR, and where data analytics and AI might lead us.

Martina Larkin, head of Europe and Eurasia, World Economic Forum, is one of the big-name speakers confirmed. Other speakers on the day include Barry O’ Sullivan, director at the Insight Centre.

FutureScope will be designed around four core pillars, each representing a stage of the business innovation lifecycle. They will be explored via an insights stage, a collaboration stage, an innovation stage and an entrepreneurship stage.

Michael Culligan (pictured), CEO of Dublin BIC, explained that the central premise of FutureScope is to create a platform for global multinationals, large Irish companies and successful entrepreneurs to explore business opportunities.

Ticket prices range from €89 (super early bird) to €170. They grant access to the four stages, ten breakout sessions, networking opportunities and food.

Pic: Keith Arkins