Coronavirus Scare Scuppers Business Events

11 Mar 2020 | 12.11 pm

Dublin BIC’s FutureScope emerging technologies conference is being postponed until later this year as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19. FutureScope was due to take place in the Convention Centre Dublin on April 1.

According to Michael Culligan, CEO of Dublin BIC, the rescheduled date is not yet confirmed but will likely be sometime during Q4 2020, subject to macro environment developments.

“Our decision was taken in the context of government guidance that the pattern of Covid-19 in Ireland will likely mirror that of mainland Europe, where mass gatherings are beginning to be curtailed,” Culligan explained.

“We are of course disappointed. Each year, FutureScope goes from strength to strength. Our role at Dublin BIC is to empower entrepreneurs to start and scale internationally trading businesses, and FutureScope has become a key pillar in delivering on this mission. We still look forward to delivering an outstanding FutureScope to you later this year.”

• Dublin Tech Summit Organisers of the Dublin Tech Summit, which was due to take place on April 22 and 23, have rescheduled the event to September in the RDS. The postponement was made “in light of the ever-changing nature of the Coronavirus”, according to a statement.

“We are also cognisant of our responsibility to protect the safety of our community and prevent the further spread of this virus,” the statement reads. DTS organisers have set up an FAQ section on the event’s website to deal with the postponement. Attendee tickets will be transferred to the new dates of September 9 and 10 and no refunds are being offered.

• Media Awards 2020 The flu panic has also derailed Media Awards 2020, the premier awards night-out for advertising agencies. The event was due to take place in the RDS tomorrow, Thursday March 12.

The event organisers stated: “After careful consideration, the organisers of the Media Awards 2020 have made the difficult decision to reschedule the event. The organisers are currently working with the venue to secure an alternative date and further details will be revealed soon.

“Given the growing concerns over public health and safety due to the developing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, the organisers have consulted at great length with our awards partners and the broad consensus is that the Awards should be rescheduled to an alternative date.

“The organisers remain committed to delivering this leading industry event, one which has become a key highlight of the advertising and media calendar, and as soon as an alternative date is secured, a further announcement will be made.”

Business Impact

A Dublin Chamber survey of 400 members has found that the flu scare has impacted revenues among half the respondents.

Six out of 10 said the revenue reduction has been less than 10%, while one in six noted a hit on revenues in the region of 11-20%. Just shy of one in 10 firms have experienced a reduction of 21-30%, while 5% have seen revenues fall by 31-40%. A slightly higher number (6%) are reporting a 41-50% hit, while 5% note an impact greater than 50%.

The revenue impact has been most widespread in retail, accommodation and food services. Half the survey respondents said that they have not cancelled any meetings or events in Ireland due to the virus. Seven in 10 businesses report they are in a position to implement remote/flexible working at short notice, though some have questioned how sustainable this would be in the long-term.

DublinTown, which represents city centre businesses, says there has been a sharp increase in hotel cancellations already, ranging from 30% to 40% in some locations.

CEO Richard Guiney stated: “There are several hotels in development or recently opened, particularly on the north side of the city, and these hotels in turn create opportunities for the establishment of quality food outlets within the wider district.

“It is imperative that we support these businesses through a potentially difficult period to maintain employment and opportunity, so we can rebound when the crisis passes. A simple measure the public can take to help the sector, would be to purchase vouchers from tourist locations, local restaurants, and hotels and support them as much as possible at this pivotal time.”

Guiney added: “We believe Government should be considering additional measures such as VAR Sheet payment deferrals; temporarily reducing VAT rates to bring them in line with those common across Europe; and enforcing VAT compliancy on e-commerce purchases.”

Alarmist Greens

Meanwhile the Green Party, which may or may not be needed to make up the numbers in a Fine Gael/Fianna Fail coalition government, has proposed draconian measures that it claims would slow the spread of the Covid-19 flu virus. The Green Party is demanding: