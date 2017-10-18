Future Ticketing Secures €250,000 From Ent. Irl.

18 Oct 2017 | 01.18 pm

Future Ticketing, a provider of cloud-based digital ticketing software for events, sports organisations and venues, has secured €250,000 in taxpayer funding from Enterprise Ireland.

The company received a payment from the agency of €125,000 last January and a second payment of €125,000 in August 2017. Founder Liam Holton (pictured) was previously sales and marketing director for Punchestown Racecourse and startup losses to June 2016 amounted to €33,000.

In other recent funding deals:

• iQuate, whose iQSonar tracks and measures software installed in a client’s data centre, has received €250,000 investment from Enterprise Ireland, having previously tapped the state agency for €930,000 between 2000 and 2016. Earlier this year the company issued shares valued at €2.2m in consideration for intellectual property acquired from peer company ApScout in Austin, Texas. iQuate Ltd booked a net profit of €2.1m in 2015, when the year-end net deficit was $3.8m.

• Digit Game Studios, the Irish games developer behind multiplayer game ‘Kings of the Realm’, has raised another $1.3m from Scopely. Earlier this year Scopely invested $2.7m, and the American firm’s total investment in Digit Game Studios now tops $7m since 2015. Scopely, based in Los Angeles, specialises in touchscreen games for smartphones and partners with games development studios such as Digit.

• Perigord, which specialises in artwork solutions for the pharma and life science industries, has received €3m equity funding from the BDO Development Capital Fund, which previously invested €2.4m in February 2016. Perigord supplies precision artwork and labelling services as well as workflow process management software to global pharmaceutical companies.

• East Coast Bakehouse, the biscuit business founded by husband and wife Michael Carey and Alison Cowzer, has received investment of €550,000 from Enterprise Ireland. The state agency previously invested €1.7m in 2015.

