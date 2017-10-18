Future Ticketing Secures €250,000 From Ent. Irl.

18 Oct 2017 | 01.18 pm

Future Ticketing Secures €250,000 From Ent. Irl.

New funding too for iQuate, Digit Game Studios and Perigord

18 Oct 2017 | 01.18 pm

Future Ticketing, a provider of cloud-based digital ticketing software for events, sports organisations and venues, has secured €250,000 in taxpayer funding from Enterprise Ireland.

The company received a payment from the agency of €125,000 last January and a second payment of €125,000 in August 2017. Founder Liam Holton (pictured) was previously sales and marketing director for Punchestown Racecourse and startup losses to June 2016 amounted to €33,000.

In other recent funding deals:

iQuate, whose iQSonar tracks and measures software installed in a client’s data centre, has received €250,000 investment from Enterprise Ireland, having previously tapped the state agency for €930,000 between 2000 and 2016. Earlier this year the company issued shares valued at €2.2m in consideration for intellectual property acquired from peer company ApScout in Austin, Texas. iQuate Ltd booked a net profit of €2.1m in 2015, when the year-end net deficit was $3.8m.

• Digit Game Studios, the Irish games developer behind multiplayer game ‘Kings of the Realm’, has raised another $1.3m from Scopely. Earlier this year Scopely invested $2.7m, and the American firm’s total investment in Digit Game Studios now tops $7m since 2015. Scopely, based in Los Angeles, specialises in touchscreen games for smartphones and partners with games development studios such as Digit.

• Perigord, which specialises in artwork solutions for the pharma and life science industries, has received €3m equity funding from the BDO Development Capital Fund, which previously invested €2.4m in February 2016. Perigord supplies precision artwork and labelling services as well as workflow process management software to global pharmaceutical companies.

• East Coast Bakehouse, the biscuit business founded by husband and wife Michael Carey and Alison Cowzer, has received investment of €550,000 from Enterprise Ireland. The state agency previously invested €1.7m in 2015.

a

Read next:

New Player In Online Ticketing

Tullamore's Future Ticketing takes on the big boys

Top CEOs Lined Up For BP Breakfast Club

Meet Pat McCann, Alan Cox and Paschal Naylor on Friday, October 20 at the InterContinental Hotel, Ballsbridge

Comments are closed.