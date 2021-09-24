Future Roadshow Kicks Off In Greystones

24 Sep 2021 | 01.01 pm

The Creating Our Future roadshow has started out from Greystones in Co Wicklow and will travel around the country until October 25.

The government initiative is a ‘national brainstorm’ aimed at involving the people of Ireland in a conversation on the role research can and should play in addressing opportunities, challenges and hopes for the future.

“Creating Our Future will ensure that the direction of research in Ireland is informed by the people it serves,” said a statement.

Creating Our Future is asking people to submit their ideas about what researchers in Ireland should explore to create a better future. Ideas and suggestions can be submitted through the dedicated online portal here — it stays open until November 30.

Greystones native and higher education minister Simon Harris said: “As a forward-thinking country, we must ask how research can help meet the opportunities and challenges facing our society over the coming years. Creating our Future opens up this question to all.

“This roadshow will engage people right across our country in this vital campaign. Everyone, everywhere, can have an idea for a better future. I look forward to hearing them.”

The roadshow will be pulling up in towns across the country and will encourage members of the public to engage in a conversation with researchers over a cup of coffee, and to submit an idea about an opportunity or challenge in their lives, community, Ireland or the world; or something they are curious or passionate about and would like researchers to explore.

Photo: Dr Ruth Freeman, Director of Science Society SFI, and Julie Byrne of Nokia Bell Labs, chair of the Creating Our Future Advisory Forum. (Pic: Jason Clarke)

