Future Roadshow Kicks Off In Greystones

24 Sep 2021 | 01.01 pm

Roadshow will travel to every county

The Creating Our Future roadshow has started out from Greystones in Co Wicklow and will travel around the country until October 25.

The government initiative is a ‘national brainstorm’ aimed at involving the people of Ireland in a conversation on the role research can and should play in addressing opportunities, challenges and hopes for the future.

“Creating Our Future will ensure that the direction of research in Ireland is informed by the people it serves,” said a statement.

Creating Our Future is asking people to submit their ideas about what researchers in Ireland should explore to create a better future. Ideas and suggestions can be submitted through the dedicated online portal here — it stays open until November 30.

Greystones native and higher education minister Simon Harris said: “As a forward-thinking country, we must ask how research can help meet the opportunities and challenges facing our society over the coming years. Creating our Future opens up this question to all.

“This roadshow will engage people right across our country in this vital campaign. Everyone, everywhere, can have an idea for a better future.  I look forward to hearing them.”

The roadshow will be pulling up in towns across the country and will encourage members of the public to engage in a conversation with researchers over a cup of coffee,  and to submit an idea about an opportunity or challenge in their lives, community, Ireland or the world; or something they are curious or passionate about and would like researchers to explore.

Photo: Dr Ruth Freeman, Director of Science Society SFI, and Julie Byrne of Nokia Bell Labs, chair of the Creating Our Future Advisory Forum. (Pic: Jason Clarke)

 

creating our future roadshow

Location Date Time
Greystones Harbour September 24th 9:30am-12pm
Blanchardstown Shopping Centre (Blue Entrance) September 27th 9am-11am
Dublin City Centre, Fusiliers Arch, Stephen’s Green September 27th 2pm-6pm
Naas Poplar Square September 28th 9am-11 am
Portlaoise September 28th 1pm-3pm
Carlow September 28th 5-7pm
Wexford September 29th 9am-10:30 am
Kilkenny City The Parade September 29th 1pm-3pm
Waterford City September 29th 5-7pm
Youghal Town Centre September 30th 9am-11 am
Cork City September 30th 1pm-3pm
Killarney September 30th 5-7pm
Tralee October 1s 9am-11 am
Limerick October 1s 2pm-4pm
Ennis The Height near O’Connell St October 1s 5.30pm-7pm
Break
Galway City October 11th 9am-11 am
Roscommon October 11th 1:30pm-3pm
Castlebar October 11th 5.30pm-7pm
Sligo October 12th 9am-11 am
Donegal October 12th 1pm-3pm
Killybegs October 12th 5-7pm
Carrig-On-Shannon October 13th 10am – 12pm
Longford October 13th 2pm-4pm
Mullingar October 13th 5.30pm-7pm
Navan Kennedy Place October 14th 9am-11 am
Cavan October 14th 1pm-3pm
Monaghan Monaghan Town Courthouse October 14th 5-7pm
Dundalk October 15th 8:30am-10am
Tullamore October 15th 1.30pm-3pm
Nenagh October 15th 5.30pm-7pm
Break
Tallaght October 25th 9am- 11:30am
Liffey Valley October 25th 1pm-3pm
Swords October 25th 5pm-7pm

 

