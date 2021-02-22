Future Planning With The Insurance Practitioner Apprenticeship

22 Feb 2021 | 09.51 am

Sponsored Content

We are living in a world that offers no certainties and every part of how business operates has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, including the recruitment and retention of staff. In recent times, the volume and variety in apprenticeships has grown to incorporate a wide range of professional industries. As a result, businesses of all sizes have realised the benefits apprenticeships offer.

The current environment has only accelerated this shift, with many now viewing apprenticeships as a secure means to hire new employees, while also affording them the opportunity to train their staff within a well-defined educational programme.

Insurance Practitioner Apprenticeship

The Insurance Practitioner Apprenticeship, which is now entering its sixth year, was Ireland’s first degree-level apprenticeship and is part of the Generation Apprenticeship national initiative. The three-year ‘earn and learn’ programme is delivered fully online and is divided into two streams – general and life (insurance). Students are then further divided into groups of no more than 25 people. The online academic element, which is a critical aspect of the programme, is run in partnership with IT Sligo, and has remained unaffected by the pandemic and current restrictions.

Commenting on the programme’s benefits, Dermot Murray, CEO of The Insurance Institute, said: “With an apprenticeship such as ours, you are offering more than just a job – you are offering the potential for a career in a thriving and dynamic industry, with plenty of opportunities and the chance to gain a third-level qualification (BA Hons in Insurance Practice).

“This is an extremely attractive offer, which gives insurance employers the chance to hire people with a career mindset rather than a job mindset – someone who wants to develop their working life within the insurance industry, and who is both dedicated to and invested in their own advancement and progression. Employers therefore have access to quality employees, and it provides them with the opportunity to invest in the future both of their apprentices and their business.”

In-depth Knowledge

Sedgwick Ireland is one of the insurance companies that has been taking full advantage of the programme, with one apprentice working out of its Cork office and one in Dublin. Simon Murphy, Learning and Development Manager at Sedgwick, said the apprenticeship fosters employees with a really well-rounded experience of the industry.

“They have an in-depth knowledge not only in the principles and fundamentals of insurance, but also show strength in marketing, mathematical and problem-solving skills. Our apprentices are very driven and we can see them striving to build their careers within the insurance profession.”

Murphy added that the Insurance Practitioner Apprenticeship has proven to be an “extremely successful” way of recruiting new talent. “It is a unique and specialised opportunity that enables Sedgwick to attract strong, focused and committed candidates who value working in the insurance industry, and are motivated and committed.

“The Insurance Practitioner Apprenticeship offering is an additional string to our bow, providing the apprentice with a diverse range of opportunities and our clients with specialist colleagues who understand the business sector.”

€3,000 Grant

The Insurance Institute is encouraging any prospective employer or apprentice interested in the 2021 programme to get in touch. For employers, they might be interested to learn that the government’s Apprenticeship Incentivisation Scheme means they can avail of a grant for €3,000 when they hire an apprentice (the scheme has been extended until mid-2021).

+ For more information on the 2021 Insurance Practitioner Apprenticeship, please visit www.earnandlearn.ie.