Future Planet Can Assist With Sustainability Plans

20 Oct 2021 | 11.58 am

Cork startup Future Planet has developed and launched an AI-based sustainability platform to help businesses deliver their climate change targets.

Created by software entrepreneur Donal Daly and sustainability supply chain expert Ingrid De Doncker, Future Planet maps out and builds a company’s sustainability journey, defining target outcomes and enabling an actionable plan.

According to Daly, using a sustainability consultancy firm takes on average six weeks for in-depth analysis. “Using Future Planet will reduce this to less than a day,” he said.

“The stakes are real for companies. Failure to have carbon targets in place can impact access to capital, the ability to attract new investors, retain customer loyalty and also affect attracting top talent. Our mission is making it easier for companies to build a clear roadmap that will help them define and achieve their sustainability targets while delivering their commercial goals.”

The software synthesises 30 of the main sustainability challenges that companies face into an easily understood structure.

De Doncker added: “The software dramatically removes barriers for responsible business leaders who are trying to deliver sustainability projects, but who struggle because of a lack of time or knowledge.

“Through assessment, individual journeys, and reporting, the platform discovers a company’s sustainability maturity, calculates a score, and builds an instant report to create a transformation plan. This lets all stakeholders know the actions they need to take to improve and meet their targets.”

Photo: Donal Daly and Ingrid De Doncker, (Pic: Michael O’Sullivan/OSM Photo)