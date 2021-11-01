Future Health Summit Taking Place On November 10/11

01 Nov 2021 | 11.56 am

Healthcare decision makers and stakeholders in global medical companies will address Future Health Summit at the RDS on November 10/11.

The event is organised by Investnet.

The speakers will include Eric D. Hargan (pictured), who served in the Trump administration as the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) from 2017 to 2021.

Hargan’s topic is ‘How HHS overcame the largest cybersecurity attack in history’.

Investnet CEO David Neville commented: “We are delighted to be hosting this event live and in person. Delegates will also hear from Peter Foley, founder and CEO of LetsGetChecked; HSE CEO Paul Reid; Dr Donal Bailey, Director of Innovation, Centric Health; and Dr Caroline Whelan, Group CEO, Blackrock Healthcare Group.”

Neville added that there has been a record level of applications for the Future Health Summit Innovation Award 2021. The shortlisted firms pitching in November 11 are xWave Technologies, Everywhere Medical, ExWell Medical, Mobile Medical Diagnostics, Gasgon Medical, RedZinc Services, Sina Medical Technology, and Sympatient.

Other speaker lined up for the event include

+ Bill Maher, Group CEO, Bon Secours Health System;

+ Dr Tanya Mulcahy, National Manager, Health Innovation Hub Ireland;

+ Fergus Clancy, Advisor & Non Exec Director, FC Advisory;

+ Charles-Antoine Van Aelst, Chief Investment Officer, Aedifica NV/SA;

+ Gary Watson, National Lead – Healthcare, JLL;

+ David Beirne, Senior Vice President UPMC International at UPMC;

+ Hazel Chappell, Founder/Principal Digital Healthcare Advisor, ishca health Inc;

+ Dr Greg Martin, HSE, Specialist in Public Health Medicine;

+ Nick Sinclair, Director of Operations, Patient Flow, Maidstone Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust;

+ Sam Roberts, Transformation Manager, Maidstone Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust;

+ Paolo Malinverno, VP for strategy and innovation, Mulesoft;

+ Dr Matt Williams Grey, Director of the Integrated Health Solutions for UK and Ireland, Medtronic;

+ Neal McGroarty, CEO, Orpea Ireland;

+ Audrey Derveloy, CPO head and country president, Novartis Ireland.

The General Delegate Ticket costs €349 plus €24.93 pee plus €86 VAT. Click here for event and booking details.