Funding Secured For Dublin Skyscraper

09 Jan 2018 | 01.10 pm

The EXO office development planned for Dublin’s North Docks is back on track and construction will start this month, after a Tristan Capital Partners fund signed a deal to purchase the site and development rights from the receivers, Grant Thornton.

When completed, the EXO building will include a tower 17 floors high, as well as an eight-floor block, and will extend to 15,000 sq m of office space (169,150 sq ft) which will accommodate about 1,900 workers.

The purchase of the NAMA-secured site completed in December, and development finance is now being made available to start construction. Bennett Construction has been appointed as the main contractor for the project. Construction is expected to commence before the end of January, with practical completion due in the first quarter of 2020.

Property companies Savills and CBRE have been instructed to secure agreements with potential tenants.

European real estate investment manager Tristan Capital Partners advised an opportunity fund in the deal. The European Property Investors Special Opportunities IV Fund (EPISO 4) completed the acquisition with SW3 Capital, its local operating partner on the joint venture. SW3 Capital will also take a minority interest in the project. It is the third investment made by the Fund and SW3 in the Dublin market. The receiver was represented by Savills on the transaction.

The development will be Dublin’s tallest commercial office building, at 73 metres in height. Shay Cleary Architects produced the design which features floor-to-ceiling glass with 360-degree city views and a rooftop garden. The development will achieve excellence in energy and environmental standards with A3 BER and LEED Gold ratings, say the developers.

Tristan managing director Peter Mather said: “Brexit has amplified Dublin’s status as a sought after destination with strong economic growth and continued foreign investments into Ireland. Dublin’s North Dock area is rapidly becoming the city’s destination for modern and accessible office space. The future EXO project will bring Grade A office space in Dublin to new heights, with spectacular city views.”

Grant Thornton partner Stephen Tennant added: “With the site purchase agreement and now development funding secured from Tristan Capital Partners, and Bennett Construction appointed as our main contractor, we are delighted to get the development off the ground and look forward to seeing it through to completion. The EXO will be a pivotal landmark for the Point Square, which is set to become the main hub for work and entertainment in the North Docks.”