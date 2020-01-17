Funding Boost For Social Enterprises

17 Jan 2020 | 10.40 am

Social enterprises are to get a funding boost, with €1.6m to be allocated over the next two years by Social Innovation Fund Ireland.

The fund was created by SIFI with Local Authorities Ireland and is supported by IPB Insurance and the Department of Rural and Community Development from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

Previous recipients of the SIFI funding include Siel Bleu, Darndale Belcamp Village Centre and Bounce Back Recycling.

Siel Bleu Ireland offers older adults and people living with chronic disease and physical and intellectual disabilities the opportunity to counteract physical inactivity through specially designed, professional exercise programmes. The organisation works with 6,000 people a week in 20 counties.

Darndale Belcamp Village Centre provides services locally including childcare, care of the elderly, training, family supports, employment and educational opportunities, cultural, healthcare and retail outlets. It provides employment, training and education for 390 people, has a 70% progression rate from community employment, significant achievements in an area with extremely high levels of unemployment and educational disadvantage.

Bounce Back Recycling provides a mattress recycling service in the Connaught/Ulster waste region, and in three years has diverted 25,000 mattresses from landfill. This has contributed to a greener and more inclusive economy by employing members of the Traveller community.

The new fund will be delivered over two years and up to 16 applicants will each receive a grant of between €10,000 and €50,000 to invest in their organisation.

In addition to the cash grant, successful applicants will also receive a place on Social Innovation Fund Ireland’s six-month accelerator programme, designed to help social enterprises develop business skills and to provide them with ongoing peer support and advice.

George Jones, chairman of IPB Insurance, stated: “We’ve seen many inspiring social enterprises from across the country really flourish with the support of the Social Enterprise Development Fund and we are delighted to continue to support these enterprises through our partnership with SIFI and the local authorities. We are very pleased that we have supported 33 awardees to date and we are thrilled to see their achievements and the change they are making in their local communities and beyond.’’

The 2020 Fund will be open for applications until March 6. More details are available from Social Innovation Fund Ireland here.

Photo (l-r) Joan Ellison, We Make Good; minister Seán Canney; George Jones; and Deirdre Mortell, CEO of Social Innovation Fund Ireland, (Pic: Marc O’Sullivan)