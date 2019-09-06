Fulfil Founders Back In The Game With Cali Cali

06 Sep 2019 | 02.26 pm

Fulfil founders Tom Gannon and Niall McGrath have come up with a new snack food offering Cali Cali, which will launch with a two-day pop-up at Permanent TSB on Grafton Street in Dublin, on Saturday September 14.

Gannon and McGrath were bought out of Fulfil last year by Barry Connolly, their partner in the venture. They describe Cali Cali as a ‘guilt free real food brand’ and also involved is celebrity chef Donal Skehan.

Niall McGrath said: “Cali Cali is a platform brand which we hope will excel in many categories, as we believe it has boundless market potential. Our vision for the brand is to focus on two trends, real flavours of the world and healthy snacking. By giving consumers guilt free savoury snack options, we’re allowing them to shop in a category they would have previously denied themselves.”

According to the trio, Cali Cali prioritises mixing California flavours and California health benefits, and the initial product range consists of sauces and crisps. The crisps retail for €1.50 a packet, while the sauces cost €3 a jar.

Gannon added that the snack market is growing 3% year on year and that crisps account for €140m of the €450m savoury snacking market.

“No bank in Ireland has ever showed so much faith in a brand partner to allow them to use their premises for a consumer launch,” he added. “This shows the faith being placed in us as food industry pioneers and in the potential of Cali Cali as a brand.”

Photo: Niall McGrath (left) and Tom Gannon. (Pix: Conor McCabe)