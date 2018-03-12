Fuelling Ambition Roadshow Hits The Road

12 Mar 2018 | 07.47 am

Enterprise Ireland and Network Ireland, in partnership with the Entrepreneurs Academy, have announced details of their annual nationwide Fuelling Ambition Roadshow targeting existing and potential female entrepreneurs.

‘Lead and Succede’ is the theme of this year’s roadshow which aims to encourage, support and drive the ambition of female entrepreneurs nationally by showcasing thriving Irish business women and entrepreneurs.

The roadshow will begin in Waterford (26 March) followed by events in Dublin (9 April), Cork (11 April), Limerick (19 April), Killarney (26 April) and Roscommon (1 May).

Each roadshow event will include a Leadership Masterclass and an Elevator Pitch competition with a cash prize package sponsored by Facebook worth €2,000 at each location, as well as additional prizes including sessions with Enterprise Ireland mentors and attendance at Enterprise Ireland’s Excel at Export Selling training programme, and annual membership of Network Ireland.

Sarita Johnston, Female Entrepreneurship Manager, Enterprise Ireland, said: “The Fuelling Ambition Roadshow is an important initiative in reaching out to women regionally to tell them about the supports available and to encourage them to ‘lead and succeed’ in business.

“More than one in three startups supported by Enterprise Ireland last year through our Competitive Start Fund and High Potential Start-Up programmes were female-led – this compares to one in ten startups in 2012. We are very encouraged by this upward trend but want to see more women starting their own businesses and successfully scaling existing businesses.”

Roseann Heavey, President of Network Ireland, commented: “I know there will be many looking forward to the very popular pitch competition at the event, but the fact that we have a masterclass organised as well as vital tips from experienced female entrepreneurs promises to be a very exciting couple of weeks for us all.”

Participants at the roadshow will hear from experts and successful female entrepreneurs who will share their experiences and insights on the road to business success.

The roadshows are free of charge to existing and potential entrepreneurs and business women. Full details and booking information are available here.

Photo: Helen Smyth, Head of Sales at Facebook (right), with Roseann Heavey (left) and Sarita Johnston. (Pic: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography)