FRS Recruitment Offers To Fly Home Australia Expats

05 Nov 2018 | 10.15 am

Employment agency FRS Recruitment is offering a free flight to Ireland from Australia to any expat who they help secure a job back home.

The company said the incentive is persuading Irish people who moved Down Under during the recession to re-evaluate the job opportunities available in Ireland, particularly in the construction, IT and healthcare sectors.

FRS Recruitment is staging an Ireland is Hiring recruitment roadshow in Australia this week, taking in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Attendees at the roadshow will be provided with a range of information about moving back to Ireland, insights on the current Irish jobs market including salary details, as well as practical advice on how to handle the logistics and paperwork involved.

The flights deal will be offered to anyone who successfully secures a job through FRS Recruitment.

General manager Colin Donnery (pictured) commented: “It is becoming more difficult to find suitably qualified personnel and companies in Ireland are increasingly looking further afield to find people to fill important roles. For these companies it is not just about filling the vacancy, it is about finding the right candidate that meets their needs.

“Having had extensive dealings with the Irish community in Australia, we are aware of a significant number of expats who harbour hopes of returning home. The point of the roadshow is to help these people understand just how significant the opportunities are back in Ireland at the moment.

“There is a particularly strong demand for personnel in the construction, IT, healthcare, medical device/ pharmaceutical and financial sectors at the moment.”