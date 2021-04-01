FRS Recruitment Acquires Get The Shifts

01 Apr 2021 | 10.01 am

FRS Recruitment has completed the purchase of Get the Shifts, the on-demand staffing platform founded by Hannah Wrixon.

Get the Shifts provides on demand temporary hospitality, retail and marketing personnel. Their service can be accessed through the platform from a mobile or desktop device 24/7 and staff can be supplied with as little as three hours’ notice.

Colin Donnery, General Manager at FRS, commented: “Everyone in recruitment can see the innovative approach that Hannah and her colleagues have brought to temporary recruitment in recent years.

“We believe we can develop strong synergies that will benefit both these operations. FRS Recruitment has been experiencing growth across all our core markets and that is a trend we expect will continue.”

Hannah Wrixon stated: “By joining forces with FRS, Get the Shifts will be able to benefit from their reach and resources to further build the platform, allowing our business to reach new markets both at home and abroad.”

FRS Recruitment has offices in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Tipperary, Limerick, Kerry, Kilkenny, Offaly, Cavan and Roscommon.

Wrixon established her venture in 2016 after participating in Enterprise Ireland’s New Frontiers programme. Businesses use Get The Shifts to browse through lists of trained, pre-screened people and then offer them a work shift through a smartphone app invitation.

Photo: Hannah Wrixon (right) with FRS executives (l-r) Siobhan Dooley, Colin Donnery and CEO Peter Byrne