Front-Of-House Services For Corporates From Concierge Plus

Concierge Plus personnel engage in customer-facing roles and have the additional advantage of intensive security training.

Concierge Plus, the new specialised front-of-house service, is the latest division of parent company Manguard Plus, the largest privately owned Irish security firm in the country. Headed up by Jonathan Pim (pictured), who is well known and respected in business and security circles, Concierge Plus is supplying highly trained, specialised staff to corporates to fulfil full front-of-house services.

Meet And Greet

The personnel are engaged in professional ‘meet and greet’ duties and customer service, with the additional advantage of intensive security training. The new staff are fully trained in skills ranging from counter-terrorism and conflict resolution to health and safety. Many are drawn from the hospitality sector, where customer service and positive first impressions are essential. We can train most skills, but natural customer service skills are a perquisite for this role.

“We rolled out this new service in response to client requests and needs,” says Jonathan Pim. “We have many blue chip corporate clients and they had been asking us to provide this service. Clients expect more choice for the services they require; they have more specialised needs and exacting standards.

“The Concierge Plus model is already well established in the UK and in America, and we will be the only security firm in Ireland to introduce this particular bespoke function in this country. Our strength is the depth and breadth of experience within our firm, so we are in a position to train many of these new staff members ourselves, giving us a very important edge. We have our own in-house staff who specialise in counter-terrorism, intelligence and customer service training.”

Specialised Training

“Our Concierge Plus staff members receive very intensive and specialised training. For example, they are highly trained in occupational first aid, including the use of defibrillators,” Pim explains. “They have to pass our World Host Customer Services test and undertake NaCTSO Counter Terrorism Awareness, so they are extraordinarily well-equipped for their duties.”

Pim adds that Concierge Plus services are a big growth area for Manguard Plus, and to date the company has received an excellent response from clients and prospective staff alike. “Our Concierge Plus staff are a true asset to our clients,” says Pim. “They are knowledgeable about the policies and procedures for the buildings we look after, as well as being familiar with their immediate locale and amenities. This gives our clients reassurance that their tenants, visiting guests and clients receive the five-star service they require.”

Career Trajectory

Pim says that his company has been receiving lots of applications for the roles, particularly from people already engaged in the hospitality industry. “In time, we hope to provide some 300 positions within Concierge Plus. It is an excellent career for somebody assessing his or her options; it offers a real career trajectory.”