11 Apr 2018 | 10.45 am

An over-reliance on a handful of large companies in the Irish corporate tax system is one of a number of key risk factors to the Irish economy, according to a new report.

In the latest Friends First Economic Outlook, economist Jim Power (pictured) warns of the potential dangers of allowing Ireland’s strong economic growth to overshadow the need for rigorous risk assessment, in order to avoid repeating the political and economic pitfalls of the past.

According to the Power, positive growth is now synchronised globally with the global economy in a relatively ‘sweet spot’. “This strong global growth background has benefited the Irish economy, with GDP expanding by 7.8% in 2017 or 3.9% net of the more nebulous activities of the multinational sector,” he said.

“Total employment increased by 66,800, or 3.1%, in the year to the final quarter of 2017 to reach 2.2 million, which was just 21,200 lower than peak employment in the third quarter of 2007.”

Friends First is forecasting GDP growth of 5.0% in 2018, ahead of the Department of Finance’s expectations of 3.5%.

Power argues that a greater focus on providing support to the indigenous economy is required. “Due to the gathering momentum of the global corporate tax debate and increased attention on Ireland’s corporate tax structures, Ireland’s FDI model faces some level of threat.”

However, the report goes on to identify the real problem as being Ireland’s over-dependence on a small number of very large multinational companies for corporation tax receipts. “Recent data from the Revenue Commissioners indicate that 37% of total corporate tax receipts are paid by the ten largest companies operating in the economy,” says Power. “Any changes in internal or external circumstance could cause serious vulnerability for Ireland.”

The Friends First document also suggests that the housing shortage is the biggest economic and social issue confronting Irish policy makers.

Power added: “All in all, the indications for the coming year are positive. It is essential that national policy focuses very strongly on broadly-defined competitiveness. This includes wages and other business costs; IT infrastructure and capability; high quality public services; prudent management of the public finances; and the personal tax burden.”