06 Oct 2017 | 02.25 pm

Freshly Chopped, the Irish healthy fast food franchise, is to expand the brand to Cyprus. The first store will open in Nicosia in early 2018.

The six-figure Cyprus expansion deal is Freshly Chopped’s first foray outside Ireland. Two new stores will be opened in the initial phase of the Cypriot rollout next year, before Freshly Chopped continues its expansion across the island.

The Cyprus franchise deal begins as an area licensing agreement, with plans to expand to a master agreement for Cyprus and Greece by 2019. Freshly Chopped currently operates 30 stores across the island of Ireland.

Speaking at the announcement, Brian Lee (pictured), co-founder and managing director of Freshly Chopped, said that Cyprus is the perfect place to fuel his firm’s expansion across Europe.

“We’re proud that we have proven the concept in Ireland and built a loyal following from our customers. Our first outlet in Cyprus marks a significant step in our journey but this is still just the beginning. Our ultimate dream is to be as big as McDonalds, with a Freshly Chopped on every street corner across the globe,” he added.

The first Freshly Chopped franchise opened on Dublin’s Baggot Street by Brian Lee and Andy Chen in 2012. The company booked a profit of €337,000 in 2016 and had net worth of €570,000.