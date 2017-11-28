28 Nov 2017 | 09.08 am

Healthy fast food retailer Freshly Chopped has announced a partnership with BWG Group, which will create an initial 45 new jobs in Dublin city.

The partnership will see BWG Group become Freshly Chopped’s exclusive distributor and supplier, through its BWG Foodservice division.

As part of the deal, BWG will also offer Freshly Chopped outlets to its network of some 800 Spar, Spar Express, Eurospar, Mace and Londis stores. Initially, three new Freshly Chopped outlets will open, thanks to the partnership, in Dublin city, creating the 45 jobs.

Freshly Chopped currently operates 32 stores in Ireland and it calculates that the BWG Group agreement is valued at over €100,000 per week.

Leo Crawford, CEO of BWG Group, said that he was very excited by the partnership. “We’re looking forward to supporting Brian Lee and his team in rolling out Freshly Chopped to our nationwide network of stores.”

Lee, the co-founder and managing director of Chopped, suggested that the BWG deal will help his firm continue to expand nationwide. “We’re confident that we have the perfect partner in BWG in helping to fuel our continued growth and we are also looking forward to seeing new Freshly Chopped outlets open across the BWG network over the coming months and years.”

Photo: Brian Lee (right) and Leo Crawford (Pic Chris Bellew/Fennells)