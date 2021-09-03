Freshly Chopped Branches Into Pizza

03 Sep 2021 | 12.24 pm

Authentic Neapolitan stone-baked pizzas will be on the menu at Neat Pizza in Dublin’s Fairview and Smithfield districts as Freshly Chopped boss Brian Lee launches his new venture.

The Smithfield outlet opens today and intending customers who download the Neat Pizza app and present it there between 3pm and 5pm today will get their first mouthfuls free, as Neat is offering a free Margherita, Pepperoni or BBQ Chicken pizza to these first arrivals.

Those who can’t make it at that time can get their pizza for half price from 5pm until closing time. The usual price range for the Neat pizza is from €10 to €13.

Chief executive Brian Lee (pictured) said: “We’re delighted to be officially launching Neat in Smithfield on Friday. Pizza is often seen as a treat for many, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be created from fresh, quality ingredients. The team have been tremendous in their commitment to creating a fun, inspiring space, using authentic Italian ingredients, and finding the right people to create the perfect Neapolitan pizzas.”

The new chain has chosen Feed Our Homeless as its charity partner, and will match every customer’s donation with one of its own. Customers can donate a meal for charity in store and online.

Said Lee: “It’s more important than ever that new businesses have a strong sense of civic duty built into their DNA right from the start, giving back to their local communities or further afield where possible. From dough to door, this really is pizza with purpose.”

Neat also plans to establish a Pizza Academy training programme in which Feed Our Homeless and the company will partner to provide participants with certifications in authentic pizza baking, via training courses valued at €5,000.