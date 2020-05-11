Fresh Offers Asador Barbecue Packs

11 May 2020 | 01.47 pm

Convenience store retailer Fresh has added barbecue packs prepared by Asador and Prado to its online range.

Premium quality meat, brioche buns, sides and sauces are boxed in a convenient pack with instructions for cooking. The new BBQ kits are available for delivery by Fresh on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in Greater Dublin.

Fresh founder Noel Smith commented: “We are delighted to partner with these two restaurants. This collaboration will offer our customers even more choice, quality and new food experiences at home.

“At the same time, we are able to grow our online operation with exciting offers. By forging partnerships with restaurants we can help them out at a time of crisis, whilst also serving customers in new ways.”

Fresh operates seven stores in Dublin, with a focus on ‘food-to-go’. The company says that when the lockdown was effected it mobilised a team to create FreshOnline.ie in four days.

“The rapid implementation meant that staff could be redeployed from stores, kept in their jobs, and the supply chain maintained,” said Smith.

“We offer some great quality Irish products, lots of dietary alternatives, household essentials and family meal packs, with many more products being added daily.”