Fresh Grant Funding For Online Retailers

20 Aug 2020 | 01.23 pm

Online retail businesses can now apply for grants from the €5.5m Online Retail Scheme funding announced in the July Jobs Stimulus.

Enterprise Ireland will administer the scheme, supporting retail businesses to enhance digital capability and increase both online sales and their customer base.

Aimed at indigenous retailers with an existing online presence, the fund will assist their online offerings to respond to domestic and international consumer demand.

The grant can be used to fund fees for service providers, to develop and implement a digital strategy supported by in-house training, and to enhance the retailer’s website and related systems. Successful applicants will receive a grant of up to 80% of project costs, with the grants ranging from €10,000 to a maximum of €40,000.

Any Irish retail business that had ten or more employees on or before February 29 last may apply, as long as they have the potential to sustain or create jobs, generate growth in online transactions and an ambition to internationalise their business in the future.

Business minister Damien English said: “The government has been listening to retailers and it is clear that the Covid-19 pandemic continues to make it an urgent priority for businesses to accelerate the growth of their online offering.

“I am determined to support that ambition and assist retailers to increase their digital presence and boost online sales, allowing them to target new and existing customers and shoppers in the online space. Retailers are seizing the opportunity to significantly enhance their online shopfronts and complement their traditional presence.”

EI executive director Stephen Creaner added: “To see significant funding provided so rapidly again for this successful initiative will be warmly welcomed in the sector. The last funding round saw more than two thirds of grants going to companies outside Dublin.”

The Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme opens for applications on Monday August 31. More information and how to apply are here.

Photo: Minister Damien English (right) and Stephen Creaner (left) with Derek Moody, owner of Great Outdoors shop in Dublin. (Pic: Maxwells)