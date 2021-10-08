Free Training In Certified Cloud Skills

08 Oct 2021 | 11.47 am

Microsoft has introduced a series of free webinars leading to certification in cloud skills in a new Skill Forward programme.

Skill Forward is made up of eleven webinars covering Azure, Security, Azure AI, Power Platform, and Data, and will run during October and November. The programme includes a full day of virtual training webinars, full access to the latest learning materials, and a practice exam.

Once completed, participants can schedule and take the exam online and receive an industry-recognised certification in cloud skills. For those who don’t pass the exam the first time, they can try a second time at no cost.

Head of education Kevin Marshall said: “The past year has demonstrated in a very real way the power of cloud technologies. Put simply, without the cloud, we would not have been able to work or learn from home over the past 18 months nor would we be witnessing the pace of digital transformation that is underpinning our economic recovery.

“Microsoft has a long history of providing education and training pathways for people of all ages and stages of their learning and career journey to help develop new skills to ensure they are prepared to compete in the jobs market ,both now and into the future.”

There are two versions of the programme, one for university students and educators, providing five cloud training modules and certifications at no cost.

The second is aimed at learners who are either starting out on their career in tech or are mid-career and looking to enhance or develop new skills. Specifically for this group, the training has been designed to enhance learners’ skillsets to complement their current technical abilities.

Community development lead Gary McLoughlin added: “Through the Cloud Ready Skills initiative, we want to equip people with skills and understanding in emerging areas such as Azure, Data, Security and AI so they can adapt to new jobs in these areas or accelerate their career.

“The entire initiative is being made freely available, all it takes is time and commitment. I hope people will avail of this opportunity and as they look to next year be equipped with the skills to participate fully in our digital economy.”

For students and educators, check out the programme here, and if you are mid-career or looking to change your career pathway the place to visit is here.