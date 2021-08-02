Free SME Workshops On PR And Branding

02 Aug 2021 | 10.11 am

A free virtual workshop series for SMEs will provide insight, tips and practical advice for participants on PR, digital and branding.

The workshops are being organised by Bord Gáis Energy to mark the launch of its new brand positioning, ‘Imagine a Better Way’. Taking place in August, each of the one-hour workshops will focus on a specific aspect of marketing and will be tailored to the needs of SMEs.

The workshops will be delivered by experts from Bord Gáis Energy and agencies Teneo Ireland, Mindshare and Wilson Creative.

The Bord Gáis Energy workshops are free of charge and businesses can register their interest here. Successful applicants will also get the opportunity to feature across Bord Gáis Energy’s digital channels and within Business Plus.

Places are limited to 20 people per session. Those who are keen to attend are encouraged to share their stories around how their businesses have imagined a better way.

Details of the workshops are as follows:

Thursday, August 12, 7pm-8pm: ‘Imagining a better way — How you can approach planning your media and communications in 2021’.

Thursday, August 19, 7pm-8pm: ‘Imagining a better way – Branding. Best practice in visual identity’.

Thursday, August 26, 7pm-8pm: ‘Imagining a better way – The power of storytelling. Best practice in brand communications.

Colin Bebbington (pictured), retail director with Bord Gáis Energy, said that his company is on a mission to imagine a better way to support SME customers in all aspects of their business.

“This is a really exciting time for Bord Gáis Energy, and as we transition to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, businesses can expect to see new thinking, new innovations and upgraded solutions from us.

“Our workshop series aims to provide businesses with invaluable tips and practical advice which will help them to market their business in a changing consumer landscape.”