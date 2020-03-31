Free Recovery Training From ISME

31 Mar 2020 | 12.11 pm

ISME and Griffith College are partnering for a series of free ‘Restart your Business’ online workshops from April 6.

The workshops will take place from 10.30am to 12.30pm, three times a week (Monday, Wednesday and Thursday) and will be available to view online from anywhere after registration on the ISME or Griffith College websites.

Adam Weatherley, Head of Learning at ISME, said the aim of the programme is to support businesses in coping with the difficult and unplanned issues that they are now facing as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and to help them to put strategies in place to recover when the time comes.

Weatherley added: “The business world has been hit by a tornado and is in severe shock as a result. When this crisis first hit, most member queries to the ISME helpline were about business management issues. Most of our queries in the last two weeks relate to lay-offs and liquidity.

“However, there is hope on the horizon as the majority of our members who are able to do so are looking at temporary lay-off strategies that will enable them to rehire their staff as soon as the crisis is over.”

Industry experts will host the sessions and cover a range of topics. Presenters will include economist Jim Power, and Pádraig Ó Céidigh, former CEO of Aer Arann.

Dr Tomás Mac Eochagáin, Director of Programmes at Griffith College, commented: “Never before has it been so important for all of us in business to use our creativity, knowledge and expertise and come together.

“Our team at the Graduate Business School have a huge wealth of knowledge, experience and contacts that they can lend to this particular and extraordinary situation.”