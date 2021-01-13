Free Online Training For Energy Savings

13 Jan 2021 | 11.46 am

With the increasing societal focus on climate change, and the launch of the government’s Climate Action Plan, many businesses are seeking to play their part in reducing their climate impact. SMEs are spending over €2 billion annually on energy, of which 10% can be saved through good energy management practices.

According to Fergus Sharkey (pictured) of the SEAI, the national authority responsible for Ireland’s energy transition: “Over the coming years, Ireland must use less energy, move to clean energy, and innovate to create new solutions to meet our energy needs. The good news is there is significant potential for businesses and for those who own or manage a business, to reduce their energy costs and influence Ireland’s sustainable energy future.”

Energy Academy

SEAI has developed a free online training resource, the Energy Academy, which Sharkey says can help business reduce their energy costs by educating employees on changing their energy use behaviors and effective energy management.

“The SEAI Energy Academy is an ideal starting point and allows employees to upskill on energy efficiency and avail of tailored online training that can lead to important business cost savings. It was designed specifically with SMEs in mind, with specific training courses tailored to the demands of your industry and the needs of your business.”

The online modules take between 15 to 20 minutes each to complete. The course topics are Energy and Climate Change, Business Energy Efficiency, Lighting Efficiency, Home Energy, Office Energy, Electricity Bill Analysis and Behavioral Change.

On completing the course, employees receive a Certificate of Completion from SEAI demonstrating their own and the company’s commitment to professional development and reducing their climate impact.

Sharkey adds that once a business has implemented good energy management practices it should consider investing in energy upgrades and renewables for business. Examples of business supports include:

• Accelerated Capital Allowance is a tax incentive scheme for energy efficient equipment. It allows a sole trader, farmer or company to deduct the costs of the equipment from their profits in the year of purchase. Equipment under the scheme is listed on the Triple E Register.

• The Support Scheme for Renewable Heat is designed to assist businesses in replacing fossil fuel heating with renewable heating sources.

• Project Assistance Grant provides funding for feasibility studies and project energy audits to help businesses decide if an energy saving project is suitable for them.

• The SEAI Community Grant is for businesses, homeowners, and community facilities of all sizes in a community to come together and apply as a group for funding for upgrades. A central Project Coordinator assists with the group’s application.

• SEAI EXEED is for companies that are planning a major investment in facility upgrades. It is a certification scheme to deliver best practices in energy efficient design management. There is also a grant for eligible projects.