Free Online Courses From Waterford IT

30 Apr 2020 | 08.06 am

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has announced a number of free courses in finance, marketing and managing stress for individuals in enterprises across the South East.

The Enterprise Support Initiative includes short online programmes in payroll management, finance and governance, digital marketing and managing stress and building resilience.

Dr Helen Murphy, Head of the School of Education and Lifelong Learning at WIT, said the initiative is targeted at local companies who may wish to migrate some key business processes online.

The deadline for applications is May 14, with courses set to start the following week. Individuals can apply and eligibility will be checked by the WIT team.

Dr Thomas O’Toole, Dean of the School of Business, added: “Whilst our societal challenge is to stay safe and well, businesses and individuals working in them will need much agility and innovative ability to get back on track to recovery post-pandemic.”

Course details

Digital Marketing and Social Media: This 6-week course provides learners with the detailed and practical knowledge required to develop digital marketing and social media expertise.

Payroll and Computerised Accounts: This 6-week course focuses on migrating existing payroll systems to an online environment.

Certificate in Management of Work-Related Stress: The 12-week course consists of two ten credit modules. Module 1 aims to equip workers with the requisite skills, knowledge and competences to manage their personal levels of work-related stress, while Module 2 aims to help workers create a less stressful working environment.

Financial Management and Governance for Social Enterprises: The course aims to provide people working in the social enterprise sector with an understanding of the principles, processes, and practices of effective financial management.

To book a place, click here.