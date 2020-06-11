Free Nutritics App To Help Restaurants

11 Jun 2020 | 02.25 pm

Swords food service software provider Nutritics is offering its online ordering platform free to restaurants and cafes, to help get to grips with the post-Covid-19 selling environment.

The digital ordering solution aims to assist customers and offset the impact of reduced capacity under the Fáilte Ireland Guidelines for Re-opening Restaurants and Cafés.

It’s available for free until October 31, and Nutritics says it can be integrated with existing websites and social media accounts alongside in-store tablets for reduced social contact ordering. QR codes enable walk-ins to order from the queue, says the company, “minimising wait times and increasing operational efficiency”.

Chief executive Damian O’Kelly said: “The food industry has shown itself to be incredibly innovative over the last three months and while tough challenges are ahead some food businesses have been able to maintain and even grow their revenue through rapid adaptation to an online customer model.

“Our digital ordering solution can be introduced quickly and enables restaurants and cafés to connect with customers online without incurring costly overheads, at a time when every cent counts.”

According to O’Kelly, the app allows consumers to order in less than a minute with real-time menu updates, alongside detailed nutrition and allergen information. “Within food premises, the solution also reduces the need for staff to go between customer and kitchen thus minimising social contact and risk of infection,” he added.

The system includes recipe analysis, menu creation and a food label maker. Any business that’s interested can sign up and download here, and the company’s food service plans start from €22 per month — but only after Hallowe’en.

Nutritics was founded by brothers Damian and Ciaran O’Kelly (pictured) to address a gap in reliable nutritional information for high performance athletes and has grown to include menu analysis and food and allergen labelling. The company claims a user base of c.70,000 professionals globally.

Pix: Photocall Ireland