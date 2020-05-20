Free Guide To Safe Work Protocols

20 May 2020 | 09.33 am

Adecco, Manpower and Randstad have collaborated to publish a back-to-work guide for businesses as the Covid-19 lockdown eases.

The guide comprises an overview of collected measures and best practice health and safety protocols for a safe return to workplaces. Covid-19 protocols are highlighted across five sectors: transport and logistics, automotive, manufacturing and life science, construction and food.

Among the recommendations presented in the guide, businesses are urged to keep doors open where possible, in order to limit the need to touch handles, buttons etc.

Other recommendations include asking cleaners to maintain a ‘confirmation of cleaning’ list in a prominent location to, while a good supply of handwipes throughout the workplace is also recommended.

The guide also suggests that businesses introduce staggered start and finish times to help enforce social distancing.

Chris Gray, director of Manpower Group UK and Ireland, said that the Irish government and many employers acted fast when the Covid-19 pandemic took hold.

“We foresee the reopening taking a similar shape, government action followed by industry. What we know is that the future of work looks very different to the workplaces we left, and that everyone in some way will have been impacted by Covid. It was clear that we needed to collaborate with other market leaders on a united approach,” Gray stated.

To download the guide, click here and complete the online form.