Free Entry To Online Shop Service

10 Mar 2021 | 01.23 pm

ClickandCollection.com has teamed up with Visa to offer free three-month starter subscriptions to the first 500 small businesses that sign up to its services.

ClickandCollection provides small businesses with tools to sell online, enabling then to set up an online storefront in minutes, with or without an existing website.

In the nine months since its launch, ClickandCollection says it has helped over 250 Irish businesses get online, driving almost €6m in sales to companies ranging from ice cream parlours to fine dining restaurants.

Co-founder Mark Hooper said: “We are delighted to be working with Visa to bring this opportunity to more local businesses and helping them thrive during this challenging time. There is a real and growing sense of community in Ireland where people want to support their local businesses. Now, thanks to ClickandColleaction.com they can.”

The support from Visa will enable the company to waive the first three months of starter subscription fees for the first 500 small businesses who join the ClickandCollection service as first-time customers, and to provide a dedicated support line for members.

Visa country manager Dominic White added: “Small businesses are the backbone of the Irish economy, and their ability to continue serving their communities is crucial to the economic recovery.

“We’re proud to be working with ClickandCollection.com to give small businesses the tools and resources they need to continue supporting their local communities through the current situation, and beyond.”

Potential members can sign up here, and the company says there’s no further subscription commitment required after the first three months.

Photo: Shane Palmer and Charlotte Leonard Kane of Scéal Bakery, who sell online using the ClickandCollection platform