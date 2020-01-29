Free Digital Marketing Briefings With Google

29 Jan 2020 | 11.01 am

Google is kicking off its annual Grow with Google initiative with a new series of Digital Garage briefings. The series is free to attend and the first event will take place on Friday, February 7, at Google EMEA HQ, Dublin.

Grow with Google is a global initiative designed to train people and businesses in key digital skills that will empower them to embrace the new business and commercial opportunities that technology presents.

The monthly sessions are open to people and businesses in all sectors that could benefit from digital skills training. Delivered by experienced Google specialists, the topics to be covered throughout the 2020 course include: how to make your website work, optimizing your ad campaigns, the basics of Google ads, learning the fundamentals of online marketing and how to use YouTube to grow your business.

Marie Davis, Head of Google Customer Solutions Ireland, said: “Our goal is to help equip business people, entrepreneurs and founders with the digital tools and expertise necessary to drive success, and give them confidence to use these skills effectively in running and growing their business.”

Grow with Google will also hit the road, building on the 2019 regional tour, with a series of half day workshops set to take place in Kilkenny, Kildare, Mayo, Cork and Donegal.

Digital Garage is free to attend but registration here is required.