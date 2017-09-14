Free Data Security Workshop With Smarttech247

14 Sep 2017 | 12.51 pm

By Raluca Saceanu

Information Security Expert, Smarttech247

GDPR is coming into play in May 2018 and it is an important wake-up call for all organisations. While the regulation introduces severe penalties for compliance failures, it will also pressure organisations to pay more attention to data security in the face of the frightening cyber threat landscape.

Article 32 explains that companies ‘shall implement appropriate technical and organisational measures to ensure a suitable level of security’. This simple paragraph turns out to be far from simple for most organisations who are on the road to compliance. Where do they start? How can they approach it?

1. Know Your Data

The first step that an organisation needs to consider when preparing for GDPR is also one of the hardest: knowing where your data is, who has access to it and how well it is protected. For large enterprises with a massive amount of data, this type of governance can be a nightmare. However, there are several tools on the market that can make this task a little more manageable.

2. Assess Your Current Security Posture

The regulation recommends that companies assess and test applications and critical infrastructure for security vulnerabilities. To address this, IT decision-makers and their C-suite peers should turn their attention to several key areas, including thorough security assessments of their organisational data to find the gaps and, secondly, to address them. This is where companies need to consider penetration testing and regular vulnerability assessments in order to meet this recommendation.

3. Use Security Intelligence Tools Protect Data and Detect Breaches

With the spread of ransomware and other cyber-attacks over the last few years, companies need to reach a level of security maturity and should consider whether they have adequate measures in place to protect the data that they store and process. It is important to keep track of what is happening to data in real-time and respond accordingly. Consider security intelligence tools so that you can identify and prioritise anomalous incidents before data loss.

