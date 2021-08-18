Free Data Science Education Courtesy Of SAS

18 Aug 2021 | 11.11 am

Data analytics company SAS has added a new module to the free STEP programme it operates in conjunction with UCD Professional Academy, a learning pathway focused on data science.

The new module — the third of four learning pathways — provides the core knowledge and skills required for an entry-level data science role, according to the partners.

The STEP digital learning platform was originally launched to boost the digital economies of both Ireland and the UK by offering in-demand data skills to thousands affected by the economic fallout from the global pandemic.

UCD Professional Academy and SAS launched the programme in April to help support the labour market in the pandemic. It provides tailored course content, available free, and aimed at jobseekers. It is delivered online using both self-paced learning and live classes by UCD Professional Academy lecturers.

SAS country manager Roderick Crawford (pictured) said: “Today’s launch of the data science pathway is an exciting next step for the programme. Data science professionals are increasingly in-demand, which is something we see and hear first-hand from our partners and customers in industry as they look to take advantage of AI and advanced analytics solutions.”

He referred to James Lancashire, a former British youth charity worker whose role was hit by the pandemic, but recently changed jobs with the help of the programme. Lancashire found a new role as a data management consultant at Butterfly Data, based in Cardiff, a data science, AI and machine learning company.

“Our primary goal has always been to address the economic challenges this pandemic has brought about for individuals, so it’s hugely inspiring to hear success stories from people like James who have managed to put their new-found data skills to good use in finding new employment.”

UCDPA director Aaron McKenna added: “The academy is on a mission to help people advance and thrive in their careers. We look forward to continuing to drive the adoption of crucial data skills with our valued partner in SAS and, we hope, positively affect the lives of all who take the programme.”

There’s full information on the STEP programme here, and an explanatory video here.