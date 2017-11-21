21 Nov 2017 | 12.40 pm

A free half-day business seminar that will provide practical Brexit advice to SMEs is being organised by InterTradeIreland n Croke Park on December 5.

All facts. No noise. Practical help to navigate Brexit is a morning event and will feature Dr. Vincent Power, partner at A&L Goodbody and an expert in EU law, KPMG’s Johnny Hanna and a number of business representatives in a panel discussion around practical steps for business.

Attendees will be able to participate in a variety of practical workshops on the potential impact of changes in areas such as rules of origin, taxation, VAT and customs.

Aidan Gough (pictured), director of policy and strategy at InterTradeIreland, noted that research carried out by the cross-border trade support agency found that 95% of companies have no plans in place for Brexit. “Brexit will change the basis on which cross-border trade takes place and we are committed to offering firms practical support to start preparing for the different scenarios that might emerge,” he said.

InterTradeIreland launched a Brexit advisory service in May 2017, offering support and advice to SMEs to help them understand Brexit, including a glossary of commonly used terms and case study examples. The service also provides a €2,000 voucher, which funds the cost of working with approved experts to help firms understand the implications of Brexit for their business.

Sheelagh Daly, chairperson of the LEO network, said that she is encouraging as many businesses as possible to register for the free event. “Despite the uncertainty around Brexit, one thing that’s certain is the need to consider all options and be prepared to act accordingly. It is positive that we are beginning to see an increase in the number of companies actively seeking guidance on Brexit matters,” Daly said

• To register, go to www.intertradeireland.com.