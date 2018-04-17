Free Advice From SMILE On Resource Efficiencies

17 Apr 2018 | 12.30 pm

The SMILE Resource Exchange has launched a new national environmental support programme for businesses interested in finding efficiencies or new opportunities within their current wastes and by-product streams.

The new addition to the SMILE service offering means that members can avail of free expert environmental assistance to identify potential resource efficiencies within their processes, alternatives to recycling or landfill, new product opportunities, linkages with other companies and associated savings.

SMILE is operated by Macroom E Enterprise Centre, an offshoot of Cork County Council, and embraces more than 1,500 business members nationally. Exchanges and interactions carried out by SMILE members include:

• hotels linking with charities for furniture following refurbishments

• building contractors joining up with with playgrounds and outdoor activity centres to reuse Astro Turf they no longer need

• hospitals providing retirement homes with beds

• waste glass was reprocessed for use in the manufacture of eco construction products.

SMILE claims the recycling programme members have recorded more than 450 successful ‘synergies’ since 2010, which yielded the equivalent of 35,000 tonnes of material diverted from landfill and saved the participants €6.4m.

The programme is open for new applicants who’d like to do something environmentally friendly, solve a waste or by-product conundrum, and save on costs. Details 026 20520.

Photo: Michelle Green and Sean O’Sullivan from SMILE with the EPA’s Martina Nolan (right)